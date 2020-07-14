Porter Robinson Teases Potential New Album Single Dropping Tomorrow

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Porter Robinson took to social media today, sharing a somewhat cryptic message about continuing the rollout of his anticipated upcoming album, nurture, tomorrow on his own birthday. While what’s coming tomorrow could certainly be anything related to the album, we have a strong hunch that we could be receiving another album single from the WORLDS producer. In 2020 we have already been blessed with two singles from Robinson’s upcoming LP – “Get Your Wish” and “Something Comforting.” Check out his announcement below and start getting excited for a potential new tune from Porter.

