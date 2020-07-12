VIZE, Imanbek, and Dieter Bohlen Team Up on “Brother Louie” Re-imagination

Revamping an ’80s hit, the very own Dieter Bohlen of Modern Talking has teamed up with VIZE & Imanbek for the sophisticated twist on the 1986 success of “Brother Louie.” Bridging the gap between 80’s forward sound and 2020’s danceable style, VIZE, Imanbek & Dieter Bohlen create a harmonious reimagination poignantly laced with Leony’s vocals A whirlwind of a collaboration featuring dance music’s hottest acts, as well as legacy artist Dieter Bohlen, “Brother Louie” serves as a sonic treat for modern times. VIZE and Imanbek flex their house production prowess through sweltering beats and impressive synth work as they continue to steamroll the industry.

