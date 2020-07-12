Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » VIZE, Imanbek, and Dieter Bohlen Team Up on “Brother Louie” Re-imagination

VIZE, Imanbek, and Dieter Bohlen Team Up on “Brother Louie” Re-imagination

by Leave a Comment

Revamping an ’80s hit, the very own Dieter Bohlen of Modern Talking has teamed up with VIZE & Imanbek for the sophisticated twist on the 1986 success of “Brother Louie.” Bridging the gap between 80’s forward sound and 2020’s danceable style, VIZE, Imanbek & Dieter Bohlen create a harmonious reimagination poignantly laced with Leony’s vocals A whirlwind of a collaboration featuring dance music’s hottest acts, as well as legacy artist Dieter Bohlen, “Brother Louie” serves as a sonic treat for modern times.  VIZE and Imanbek flex their house production prowess through sweltering beats and impressive synth work as they continue to steamroll the industry.

VIZE, Imanbek, and Dieter Bohlen – Brother Louie (ft. Leony) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About VIZE Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About Imanbek Here ▲ ▲ 

VIZE, Imanbek, and Dieter Bohlen Team Up on “Brother Louie” Re-imagination

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend