LISTEN: Kid Cudi & Eminem Share Huge Collab, “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady”

After teasing the star-studded collaboration earlier this week, Kid Cudi has officially delivered “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” his new collaboration with none other than Eminem. In the fiery track the two artists hold nothing back, addressing multiple hot-topic issues such as wearing masks, police killings, and even recent comments made by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Stream the track below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Kid Cudi & Eminem – The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady

