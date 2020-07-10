LISTEN: Kaytranada Drops Smooth New Single, “Look Easy” Featuring Lucky Daya

While KAYTRANADA has hinted that he’s been sitting on a ton of unreleased gems, today, the Montreal-based producer surprised fans with a new single “Look Easy.” Packed with the lush vibes that KAYTRANADA has become known for, “Look Easy,” featuring Lucky Daye is the perfect song to get lost in. Enjoy and stream “Look Easy” below.

KAYTRANADA– Look Easy | Stream

