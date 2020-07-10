LISTEN: Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Album “Legends Never Die” Sees Official Release

When news broke that rising hip-hop artist Juice WRLD had been pronounced dead at 21 from an accidental overdose, fans and fellow artists were shocked and heartbroken. Today fans can celebrate his life and final work with the release of his highly anticipated posthumous album Legends Never Die. Opening with the late rapper speaking about music, anxiety, and substance abuse, Legends Never Die covers a lot of ground in 55 minutes. Featuring collaborations with Halsey, Marshmello, and Trippie Redd, Legends Never Die marks Juice WRLD’s third solo studio album. Stream the entire album below and let us know which tracks are your favorites in the comments.

Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die | Stream

[Photo Credit]

