EARTHGANG Joins Madeon For Soulful Remix of “Near Fear No More”

One of the best part’s of a new album is all the remixes that are birthed from it. It’s an opportunity for a new artist (Or sometimes the same artist) to breathe a new life into a song. Madeon recruited LA based EARTHGANG for a brand new rendition of “Near Fear No More”

This new rendition features a brand new vocal from EARTHGANG. The original backing song from Madeon is almost fully in-tact. Think of this one as a new vocal remix. It’s soulful, it’s vibrant, it’s fantastic! More of this in EDM, please. You don’t always need to dissect a song to remix it – sometimes just some additions are needed it.

Madeon & EARTHGANG – No Fear No More (Remix) | Stream

