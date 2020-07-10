Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Disney Confirms Tron 3 and Hopes to Tag Daft Punk To Score Film

Disney Confirms Tron 3 and Hopes to Tag Daft Punk To Score Film

by Leave a Comment

Earlier this week, Walt Disney Studios’ President of Music & Soundtracks, Mitchell Leib, confirmed that a sequel to Tron: Legacy is on the way. While Disney is hoping the film’s director Joseph Kosinski will return for the third installment, EDM fans are definitely more excited about the possibility of Daft Punk returning to score the film. 

“The right and first thing to do is to bring Daft Punk back and see if they want to [return],” Leib shared during his interview in a recent episode of the “Light The Fuse” podcast. “We don’t even know who will be directing yet. We’re hopeful that Joe Kosinski will come back and do another one. A lot of things gotta fall into the right places.”

Stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated as more info is released.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Disney Confirms Tron 3 and Hopes to Tag Daft Punk To Score Film

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend