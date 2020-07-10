Disney Confirms Tron 3 and Hopes to Tag Daft Punk To Score Film

Earlier this week, Walt Disney Studios’ President of Music & Soundtracks, Mitchell Leib, confirmed that a sequel to Tron: Legacy is on the way. While Disney is hoping the film’s director Joseph Kosinski will return for the third installment, EDM fans are definitely more excited about the possibility of Daft Punk returning to score the film.
“The right and first thing to do is to bring Daft Punk back and see if they want to [return],” Leib shared during his interview in a recent episode of the “Light The Fuse” podcast. “We don’t even know who will be directing yet. We’re hopeful that Joe Kosinski will come back and do another one. A lot of things gotta fall into the right places.”
Stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated as more info is released.
