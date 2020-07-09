Skrillex is back on the studio grind and has recently been caught in the studio with Jack Harlow, the rising hip-hop artist responsible for one of the largest rap hits of the year, “What’s Poppin.” Harlow took to his Instagram story today to share a picture of the two vibing in the studio together which you’ll see above. It’s too early to tell whether an official collaboration will happen between the two or not, but it’s certainly exciting to at least think about. Sonny has a decorated history working with rappers and we have no doubt that this time around is no different.

Skrillex Spotted in the Studio with Rapper Jack Harlow