Kid Cudi Announces Upcoming Collaboration with Eminem

“The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady”, an unlikely collaboration between Kid Cudi and Eminem, will be hitting streaming services this Friday, July 10th. After Kid Cudi reached out to “rap god” Eminem for help over two months ago fans have been eagerly speculating what this track has in store. This track follows the release of his massive collaboration with Travis Scott, so Kid Cudi fans can expect nothing less of genius from him and Slim. Watch Kid Cudi’s daughter, Princess Vada, deliver us the special announcement and check out Kid Cudi’s message for help below!

