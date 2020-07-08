Brooklyn-based duo ANIMÁL broke into the alternative-electronic landscape with their debut “Let Me Down” and “A Place In The Sun,” the lead singles to their forthcoming album Flight co-produced by pluko. Following a string of critically-acclaimed praise, ANIMÁL delivers a powerful 12-track LP, out now.

Forging a bridge between indie-rock and modern dance music, ANIMÁL is likened to the pioneering sounds of RATATAT and Explosions In The Sky. Their debut single “Let Me Down,” garnered the attention of live-electronic music fans across the nation. The duo’s musical pendulum swings between edgy electric-guitar melodies, breezy digital synths, and carefully selected vocal samples. A mirage of dance music and poetic alternative-rock, the free-flowing nature of their signature style is born from the meticulous fusion of two genres. Following the well-received release of “Let Me Down,” and “A Place In The Sun” ANIMÁL is expected to launch their career into stardom with Flight. With compositional skills that soar far beyond the means of mainstream EDM, ANIMÁL is indie music’s newest musical genius.

“This album was our way of introducing ANIMÁL to the world by telling a 12-track story front to back. We wanted to give electronic and alt-rock listeners the best of both worlds — something you can dance to and rock out to at the same time. Hopefully this scratches that itch for a lot of people.” – ANIMÁL

Stream Flight below on Spotify, and keep your eye on this duo!

Brooklyn’s ANIMÁL Release Debut Album ‘Flight’