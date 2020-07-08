Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Brooklyn’s ANIMÁL Release Debut Album ‘Flight’

Brooklyn’s ANIMÁL Release Debut Album ‘Flight’

by Leave a Comment

Brooklyn-based duo ANIMÁL broke into the alternative-electronic landscape with their debut “Let Me Down” and “A Place In The Sun,” the lead singles to their forthcoming album Flight co-produced by pluko. Following a string of critically-acclaimed praise, ANIMÁL delivers a powerful 12-track LP, out now.

Forging a bridge between indie-rock and modern dance music, ANIMÁL is likened to the pioneering sounds of RATATAT and Explosions In The Sky. Their debut single “Let Me Down,” garnered the attention of live-electronic music fans across the nation. The duo’s musical pendulum swings between edgy electric-guitar melodies, breezy digital synths, and carefully selected vocal samples. A mirage of dance music and poetic alternative-rock, the free-flowing nature of their signature style is born from the meticulous fusion of two genres. Following the well-received release of “Let Me Down,” and “A Place In The Sun” ANIMÁL is expected to launch their career into stardom with Flight. With compositional skills that soar far beyond the means of mainstream EDM, ANIMÁL is indie music’s newest musical genius. 

“This album was our way of introducing ANIMÁL to the world by telling a 12-track story front to back.  We wanted to give electronic and alt-rock listeners the best of both worlds — something you can dance to and rock out to at the same time. Hopefully this scratches that itch for a lot of people.” – ANIMÁL

Stream Flight below on Spotify, and keep your eye on this duo!

Brooklyn’s ANIMÁL Release Debut Album ‘Flight’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend