LISTEN: The Dalai Lama Unleashes Debut Album “Inner World” in Celebration of 85th Birthday

2020 has been going off the rails and it’s a welcome change to see an example of that in a positive direction. We truly never thought we’d be covering the Dalai Lama’s debut studio album, but here we are and damn is this project beautiful. Inner World was officially released yesterday in celebration of The Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday and showcases some of his teachings and mantras set to the backdrop of some stunning instrumentation produced by a small team including Junelle Kunin – a longtime student of his – and her husband Abraham Kunin. Stream the 11-track album via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Dalai Lama – Inner World

