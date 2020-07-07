PREMIERE: Bronze Whale and Poles Deliver Moody New Single “Devilish”

Austin based duo Bronze Whale, and long time collaborator and friend Poles have been diving into moody arrangements over the last couple of weeks, which has led to some gritty yet captivating singles like “Hold. Wait. Fall.” and now “Devilish”. As they dive headfirst into their music they create a sunset vibe that turns into an introspective late night drive, and seem to deliver it with every release.

By combining both artist’s styles they find a delicate middle where low rumbling bass meets ominous synths, along with one of Bronze Whale’s signature toplines but this time it comes with a bit more distortion. As the song plays on the vocal keeps you hanging on every last word, as you’re met with crispy production and continuous energy.

Bronze Whale x Poles – Devilish | Stream

