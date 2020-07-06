Juice WRLD fans have been eagerly anticipating the drop of his posthumous album, Legends Never Die, which will finally release Friday, July 10th. As a teaser for the album Juice WRLD’s team posted a snippet of the late rapper verbalizing his battle with substance abuse and how he wanted to break free. In addition to the album Juice’s team partnered with FaZe Clan to release a line of exclusive merch to honor Juice WRLD and the friendship, they shared with him. We’ve also received the project’s first single, “Life’s A Mess” featuring Halsey – stream it via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Artist Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Author and connect with him/her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

LISTEN: New Juice WRLD Single Drops Ahead of Posthumous Album, “Legends Never Die”