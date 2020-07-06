Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Bid

In case you missed it, over the past weekend Kanye West officially announced he is running for president in 2020. The Chicago rap mogul shared the news via Twitter and even garnered full support from the likes of Elon Musk. West has sparked controversy in the past with his vocal support for Donald Trump, and it is still unclear how serious Kanye is about this endeavor. In other words, he could just be promoting his upcoming album God’s Country. Check out his official tweet below and let us know if you’d vote for Kanye in the comments section.

