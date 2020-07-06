In case you missed it, over the past weekend Kanye West officially announced he is running for president in 2020. The Chicago rap mogul shared the news via Twitter and even garnered full support from the likes of Elon Musk. West has sparked controversy in the past with his vocal support for Donald Trump, and it is still unclear how serious Kanye is about this endeavor. In other words, he could just be promoting his upcoming album God’s Country. Check out his official tweet below and let us know if you’d vote for Kanye in the comments section.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Bid