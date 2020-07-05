Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Bassnectar Announces Departure From Music After Sexual Abuse Allegations Surface

Bassnectar announced he will be “stepping back from his career” after a series of sexual abuse allegations came out against him (you can read some of them here).

After the allegations came to light he acknowledged them for the first time in a private Facebook group, saying “The rumors of sexual misconduct that are circulating about me are completely untrue. I want to leave it at that, because it truly is that simple. I have never been involved in anything that was not absolutely, unequivocally consensual. During a time when high profile men are being called out for their violence against women, I am proud to be an ally of women and stand in solidarity with victims. Thank you to all those who are listening to real victims of abuse and standing to support women.”

In an official statement he released later, he continued to deny the truthfulness of the allegations, but acknowledged “Some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry.” Read the full statement below.

