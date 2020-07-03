LISTEN: Tchami & ZHU Tease Highly-Anticipated New Collaboration

ZHU and Tchami have an upcoming collaboration together and we couldn’t be more excited about it. The star-studded collaboration was recently teased during Confession’s (Tchami’s label) debut video introducing their new artist interview series. As you’ll hear below, the ID is previewed during the intro to the video and then at the end. While no official release date is in sight yet, we have to assume this monster collaboration is coming sooner rather than later. Check it out and let us know your thoughts on the tune in the comments section.

