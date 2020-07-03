In support of the ongoing BLM movement, Reddit’s r/trap has released a community mixtape which aims to raise awareness and much-needed donations for The Movement for Black Lives Fund. Titled Boost Tape 01, the mixtape features a steady stream of trap heaters from over thirty artists, including tracks from trap legends Baauer, Djemba Djemba, UZ, YehMe2, and many more. Stream the mixtape below and donate to The Movement for Black Lives Fund here.

Boost Tape 01 | Stream

<a href="http://boostgang.bandcamp.com/album/boost-tape-01">BOOST TAPE 01 by boostgang</a>

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Reddit’s r/trap Community Unleashes BLM Charity Mixtape, “Boost Tape 01”