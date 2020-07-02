ilo ilo are known for being creative. From their marketing, to their visuals, and their music, this duo really take their art form to the next level. The project is shrouded in mystery, and so is their latest release.

Forgoing uploading the song to Soundcloud, YouTube, or any other streaming service, ilo ilo decided to only put their cover of Kanye West up for free download. That’s pretty bold in today’s climate, but downloading the remix is worth it. Booming 808s, lush synths, unique patterns, and everything you could want from an ilo ilo release can be found in this cover. Download it here and head over to their Instagram to hear for yourself.

ilo ilo Share Their Amazing Cover of Kanye West’s “Heartless”