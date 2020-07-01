Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Last Fall, Wolfgang Gartner made a very public statement about his battle with drug and alcohol addiction and that he was checking himself into rehab. He hasn’t spoken much on socials then other than another message to his fans when he exited rehab.

Now the legendary producer has opened up about his battle and his career in a tell all interview with Billboard. The interview coincides with new music from Wolfgang as well as he dropped “Supercars“, the first single from his upcoming Tucson EP. Supercars is classic Wolfang electro sound that has made him a staple in the dance music scene. With the EP due out next month expect more new music from Wolfgang very soon.

