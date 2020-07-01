Photo: Marilyn Hue

It’s hard to remember the last time we received a star-studded collaboration as impressive as “Ego Death,” this new Ty Dolla $ign single featuring Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and of course our guy Sonny Moore aka Skrillex. As expected, Skrill comes through with absolutely infectious production here, serving as the perfect backdrop for the three vocalists to do their thing. It should be safe to say that Ty Dolla $ign and Skrillex can do no wrong in the studio together (see: “Midnight Hour”) – but Kanye and twigs’ added contributions here make the record that much better. Stream “Ego Death” via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts on the track in the comments section.

Ty Dolla $ign – Ego Death (feat. Kanye West, FKA Twigs, Skrillex)

LISTEN: Skrillex, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & FKA Twigs Drop Unreal “Ego Death” Collab