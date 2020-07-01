Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Skrillex, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & FKA Twigs Drop Unreal “Ego Death” Collab

LISTEN: Skrillex, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & FKA Twigs Drop Unreal “Ego Death” Collab

by Leave a Comment

Photo: Marilyn Hue

It’s hard to remember the last time we received a star-studded collaboration as impressive as “Ego Death,” this new Ty Dolla $ign single featuring Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and of course our guy Sonny Moore aka Skrillex. As expected, Skrill comes through with absolutely infectious production here, serving as the perfect backdrop for the three vocalists to do their thing. It should be safe to say that Ty Dolla $ign and Skrillex can do no wrong in the studio together (see: “Midnight Hour”) – but Kanye and twigs’ added contributions here make the record that much better. Stream “Ego Death” via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts on the track in the comments section.

Ty Dolla $ign – Ego Death (feat. Kanye West, FKA Twigs, Skrillex)

LISTEN: Skrillex, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & FKA Twigs Drop Unreal “Ego Death” Collab

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend