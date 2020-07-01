Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Molly Parton Rings in 4th of July Weekend with ‘Americans’

Molly Parton Rings in 4th of July Weekend with ‘Americans’

by Leave a Comment

On the heels of his two breakout singles “California” and “Redneck,” Molly Parton unveils his newest danceable track, “Americans.” The country house smash is out now on Molly Parton’s own label imprint, Mollyville Records.

A fun tune to drink to in the summer heat, Parton’s “Americans” is the perfect introduction to the weekend. Going deeper than just its fun-loving sound, Molly Parton advocates for the side of country music rooted in powerful storytelling and community, themes which, in his words, “are integral to understanding and being an advocate for many of the civil rights battles being fought around the world today.” Despite its lighthearted production, “Americans” is Molly Parton’s call to unity through sound.

Check out “Americans” below, or stream it here.

Molly Parton Rings in 4th of July Weekend with ‘Americans’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend