Molly Parton Rings in 4th of July Weekend with ‘Americans’

On the heels of his two breakout singles “California” and “Redneck,” Molly Parton unveils his newest danceable track, “Americans.” The country house smash is out now on Molly Parton’s own label imprint, Mollyville Records.

A fun tune to drink to in the summer heat, Parton’s “Americans” is the perfect introduction to the weekend. Going deeper than just its fun-loving sound, Molly Parton advocates for the side of country music rooted in powerful storytelling and community, themes which, in his words, “are integral to understanding and being an advocate for many of the civil rights battles being fought around the world today.” Despite its lighthearted production, “Americans” is Molly Parton’s call to unity through sound.

Check out “Americans” below, or stream it here.

