LISTEN: Flume’s Eiffel 65 “Blue” Remix Appears on Beatport

A few months ago, Flume teased a remix of Eiffel 65’s infamous “Blue” song on his Instagram story, all while showcasing himself in “blue face” (lol) while hard at work on the track. From then on, it was unclear whether the Australian producer was purely making a meme-inspired remix for the hell of it, or if he was actually planning on releasing the song at some point.

Well, today things have gotten even weirder as it appears the track has surfaced on Beatport, via Future Classic’s (Flume’s label) page. Everything points to this being legitimate, although the lack of any official Flume announcement or the track’s appearance on other streaming platforms definitely makes this a head-scratcher. Nevertheless, we’re here for it – check out the remix via Beatport below.

