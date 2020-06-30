WATCH: Kanye West Drops Album Single, “Wash Us in the Blood” Feat. Travis Scott + Music Video

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Photo Credit: by Mario Sorrenti

After dropping his last album Jesus is King last year, the one and only Kanye West is already back and kicking off his next album cycle. This time around, his 2020 project is titled God’s Country, also following the religious themes he flaunted on his last studio LP. Today we have officially received the lead single from the album – a track called “Wash Us in the Blood.” – alongside a music video to accompany the release. The song features Travis Scott and is centered around this pivotal moment of fighting racial injustice in the United States. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts on the new Ye in the comments section.

