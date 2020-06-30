Ty Dolla Sign has been teasing the release of his new song carefully on social media over the past week, slowly releasing a new collaborator every day – first FKA Twigs, then Skrillex, and lastly Kanye West. “Ego Death” will mark the second song released with Kanye West’s name attached to it in as many days – and you know we’re just itching to find out what Skrillex came up with for this huge trio of superstar vocalists. Check back in here tomorrow for the collaboration’s official release.

View this post on Instagram TOMORROW @ 9AM PT (PRE-SAVE LINK IN BIO) A post shared by Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) on Jun 30, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT

Skrillex Photo Credit: Marilyn Tang

Skrillex, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & FKA Twigs To Drop “Ego Death” Single Tomorrow