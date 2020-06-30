Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Skrillex, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & FKA Twigs To Drop “Ego Death” Single Tomorrow

Ty Dolla Sign has been teasing the release of his new song carefully on social media over the past week, slowly releasing a new collaborator every day – first FKA Twigs, then Skrillex, and lastly Kanye West. “Ego Death” will mark the second song released with Kanye West’s name attached to it in as many days – and you know we’re just itching to find out what Skrillex came up with for this huge trio of superstar vocalists. Check back in here tomorrow for the collaboration’s official release.

Skrillex Photo Credit: Marilyn Tang

