LISTEN: Disclosure Share Star-Studded Aminé & Slowthai Collaboration, “My High”

Disclosure is back with a brand new single off their forthcoming studio album, Energy. The track is called “My High” and showcases quite the impressive guest list of RTT favorites Aminé and Slowthai. As expected, the three acts come together for an incredibly memorable and catchy collaboration. The Disclosure brothers reliably come through with one of their classic productions while the two rappers do the beat justice and more. If that wasn’t enough, we’ve also been treated to an official music video for the track. Stream “My High” via YouTube below and start getting hyped for Disclosure’s third album Energy slated for release later this year.

Disclosure – My High (feat. Aminé & Slowthai) | Stream

