Kanye West, after being basically radio silent on social media for the past few months, is suddenly back and as active as ever. Perhaps most notably, today the hip-hop mogul shared the exciting news that has a new album called God’s Country coming soon, and that we should be expecting a new single from the project today. Check out his official announcement via Twitter below as well as a short video snippet of what we can only presume is the instrumental for the record coming later today.

FROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM GOD’S COUNTRY TODAY STILL #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/QgjqDQjQdS — ye (@kanyewest) June 29, 2020

Kanye West Announces New “God’s Country” Album + New Single Dropping Today