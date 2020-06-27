NGHTMRE Hypes Up Anticipated Debut Album in the Works

We’ve been anxiously awaiting NGHTMRE’s debut studio album and, thanks to the producer’s latest tweets surrounding the project, now we’re even more pumped for the LP. As you’ll read below, NGHTMRE took some time to talk about the writing process and it really seems like he’s hit his stride in terms of being fulfilled and proud by what he’s putting together. While we still have yet to receive an official release date, we know it’s definitely going to be worth the wait and we can’t wait to hear what the acclaimed producer has been cooking up. Check out the tweets below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Needless to say I’m absurdly excited to share. Still LOTS of work to be done though. Looking forward to releasing a cohesive piece of art that represents nghtmre the way I’ve always imagined it. — NGHTMRE (@NGHTMRE) June 25, 2020

