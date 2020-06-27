We now have an official tracklisting for Disclosure’s upcoming studio album Energy. The project boasts 11 songs, as well as a handful of star-studded guest appearances from Common, Kehlani, Mick Jenkins, slowthai, Channel Tres, + many more. The LP is slated for release on August 28th via Island Records and will be the third album from the duo. Check out the tracklist below as well as Disclosure’s interactive version on their website.

ENERGY Tracklist:

1) Watch Your Step (feat. Kelis)

2) Lavender (feat. Channel Tres)

3) My High (feat. Aminé and slowthai)

4) Who Knew? (feat. Mick Jenkins)

5) Douha (Mali Mali) (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)

6) Fractal (Interlude)

7) Ce N’est Pas (feat. Blik Bassy)

8) ENERGY

9) Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude)

10) Birthday (feat. Kehlani and Syd)

11) Reverie (feat. Common)

Disclosure Release Stacked Tracklist for Upcoming Studio Album, “Energy”