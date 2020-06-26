Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s collaborative Kids See Ghosts album was easily one of the most celebrated and inventive hip-hip projects of 2018. Now, it appears the duo is taking their project to another level via a visual medium: more specifically, an animated show directed by Takashi Murakami. Kid Cudi himself made the exciting announcement this morning, sharing a two-minute preview of the program with Kanye being depicted by his iconic “Kanye Bear” alias, while Cudder plays a Fox. While it’s unclear whether this will be a full-fledged show or just a visual companion to the LP, it’s obvious whatever we receive from the G.O.O.D music artists will be worth the wait. Check out the preview below and start getting excited.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS ANIMATED SHOW TEASER!! DIRECTED BY TAKASHI MURAKAMI

KANYE BEAR VOICED BY KANYE WEST

KID FOX VOICED BY SCOTT MESCUDI

SOUND DESIGN BY WILLIAM J. SULLIVAN AND SCOTT MESCUDI COMING SOONhttps://t.co/pbrK1tBYIm pic.twitter.com/oYhCaLjqgB — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 26, 2020

WATCH: Kanye West & Kid Cudi Announce “Kids See Ghosts” Animated Show