WATCH: Kanye West & Kid Cudi Announce “Kids See Ghosts” Animated Show

Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s collaborative Kids See Ghosts album was easily one of the most celebrated and inventive hip-hip projects of 2018. Now, it appears the duo is taking their project to another level via a visual medium: more specifically, an animated show directed by Takashi Murakami. Kid Cudi himself made the exciting announcement this morning, sharing a two-minute preview of the program with Kanye being depicted by his iconic “Kanye Bear” alias, while Cudder plays a Fox. While it’s unclear whether this will be a full-fledged show or just a visual companion to the LP, it’s obvious whatever we receive from the G.O.O.D music artists will be worth the wait. Check out the preview below and start getting excited.

