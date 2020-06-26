Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Lost Lands and Bass Canyon Officially Announce 2020 Cancellation

Like with most festivals scheduled for 2020, Bass Canyon and Lost Lands have officially been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Both events will offer the option to either keep your ticket for their 2021 event or receive a full refund. Refunds can be requested from June 26 through July 27th and will be processed within 30 days after July 27th. For those on payment plans that would like to keep their ticket, payments will be paused and resume on February 21, 2021. Keep an eye out for an email from Front Gate Tickets with full instructions. While we might not be getting a show from Excision anytime soon, fans can look forward to new music as Excision continues to work on his new forthcoming album.

