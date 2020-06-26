Earlier this month, Gesaffelstein took to social media to announce that he would be releasing his 2019 live performance from the Shrine Expo Hall. Perfect for fans that are missing his live performances, the recording from his “REQUIEM” tour stop in Los Angeles, is just what you need to escape reality for a bit with over an hour of Gesaffelstein’s unique vibes. Enjoy the magic and stream his live performance below.

Gesaffelstein – Live at Los Angeles 2019 | Stream

LISTEN: Gesaffelstein Unleashes Explosive 2019 Live Performance in Los Angeles