Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Louis the Child Unleash Anticipated Debut Album, “Here For Now”

LISTEN: Louis the Child Unleash Anticipated Debut Album, “Here For Now”

by Leave a Comment

We’ve been following Louis the Child for years, and we couldn’t feel more impressed and proud of how far the duo has come since their breakthrough “It’s Strange” single was released back in 2015. Fast forward five years, and we have now received LTC’s first-ever studio album, Here For Now. The 14-track LP boasts a handful of star-studded guests, from EARTHGANG and Duckwrth to Foster the People, Bob Moses, K. Flay + more. Stream the project in its entirety below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section as well.

Louis the Child – Here For Now (Album) | Stream

LISTEN: Louis the Child Unleash Anticipated Debut Album, “Here For Now”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend