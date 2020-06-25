LISTEN: Louis the Child Unleash Anticipated Debut Album, “Here For Now”

We’ve been following Louis the Child for years, and we couldn’t feel more impressed and proud of how far the duo has come since their breakthrough “It’s Strange” single was released back in 2015. Fast forward five years, and we have now received LTC’s first-ever studio album, Here For Now. The 14-track LP boasts a handful of star-studded guests, from EARTHGANG and Duckwrth to Foster the People, Bob Moses, K. Flay + more. Stream the project in its entirety below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section as well.

