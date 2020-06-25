GRiZ is back with more new music, this time coming in the form of a genre-bending collaboration with rapper Wreckno. As you’ll hear below, the producer effortlessly blends hip-hop and bass music, making for quite the memorable and creative track. It’s safe to say GRiZ has been on quite the tear lately and we’ve been absolutely loving everything he’s been releasing. Stream “Medusa” below via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

GRiZ & Wreckno – Medusa | Stream

LISTEN: GRiZ Unleashes Heavy “Medusa” Collaboration with Wreckno