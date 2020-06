DJ Snake has finally dropped “Trust Nobody,” the ID he first teased alongside his infamous “wall of death” video a few months ago. It comes as no surprise that the Parisian DJ pulls out all the stops here in delivering an incredibly hard-hitting and energetic dance floor banger. Stream the track via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts on the record in the components section as well.

DJ Snake – Trust Nobody | Stream

