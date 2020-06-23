LISTEN: Zeds Dead & Subtronics Share Wonky “GodLovesUgly” Atmosphere Remix

Zeds Dead and Subtronics on the same track is almost too good to be true. The two have come together for quite the wonky, bass-filled remix of Atmosphere’s “GodLovesUgly” hip-hop cult classic. While still maintaining the unmistakable vibe of the original, Zeds Dead and Subtronics inject the track with wobbling dubstep energy that is sure to go off at any live show – whenever we can have those again. Take a listen below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Atmosphere – GodLovesUgly (Zeds Dead & Subtronics Remix)

