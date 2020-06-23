It’s no secret that Whethan is a crazy talented remixer. He rose to prominence from a hugely popular series of remixes that still get play out today. His new remix for pop super star Charli XCX is another stellar addition to his already incredible remix repertoire. Wheaty’s carefully picked sound design perfectly compliments Charli’s lead songwriter A.G. Cook, making for a glitzy, distorted, but shimmery track. Give it a listen for yourself below.

Charli XCX – claws (Whethan Remix) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Whethan Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

[LISTEN]: Whethan’s New Charli XCX Remix Is A Distorted, Glitchy Trap Heater