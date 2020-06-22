Preview DJ Snake’s Insane “Trust Nobody” Banger Dropping This Week

DJ Snake has new music dropping this week on the 24th and we couldn’t be more excited. The record is called “Trust Nobody” and is the same track that Snake debuted when sharing the insane video in Paris when he orchestrated one of the largest “walls of death” of all time. Check out the footage/song again below as well as Snake’s official announcement of the track release on Twitter. Could this be one of the hardest DJ Snake tunes of all time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

TRUST NOBODY | JUNE 24th pic.twitter.com/K0Zlsw2rBS — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) June 19, 2020

