Ekali Announces Upcoming 2020 Album Under New Alias

Ekali has a brand new full-length project dropping sometime this year under a completely new alias, and we couldn’t be more excited. While details surrounding the side project are still relatively unknown, what we DO know is that it will be a completely different vibe and style of music – thanks to Ekali’s announcement tweet that you can read below. Check it out and let us know what you might be expecting from this album in the comments section as well.

