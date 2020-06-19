Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Tyler Lawrence Drops House Heater with 100% of Proceeds Donated to The NAACP

An enigmatic bass house visionary carving his own path in the genre, Tyler Lawrence is an impressive force in club sound. His brand new single “The Heet” proves just that, and we’re excited to share it with you today.

A four-on-the-floor club ready hit, “The Heet” serves as a powerful showcase of Tyler Lawrence’s innate house music mastery. Bursting at the seems with siphoning bass, Tyler Lawrence flexes his production prowess throughout the swirling 4-minute ride. Erring on a slightly sinister side, Lawrence’s upbeat single takes a turn towards heavy in the second drop, unleashing a nefarious blanket of bass upon its listeners.

“The Heet” goes deeper than just its bolstering house sound. In tandem with his new single, Tyler Lawrence wants to make a statement with his sound, saying the following: “Now more than ever, people are realizing and acknowledging the blatant racism in this country. The same racism that has been around for centuries and never truly went away. We are at a pivotal point in history that signals a chance for real change. Music has always been such a big part of my life and so much of my work and creativity is influenced and inspired by the contributions of the Black community to music. I want to influence real change in any way I can. I want to encourage everyone I know to show support at marches, donate, use their voices to spread awareness and have tough conversations with family who have been blinded by their own environments. This contribution is just another small way I can try to influence change.”

