Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski will be teaming up for a massive livestream event, or “A virtual party with a purpose to benefit social justice.” It’s slated to take place on June 27th and features a host of well-known artists performing from Diplo and Carnage to DaBaby and Snoop Dogg. Check out the flyer below and be sure to tune in to this crazy party when it takes place later this month.

