LISTEN: Anderson .Paak Shares Timely Juneteenth single, “Lockdown”

In honor of Juneteenth, Anderson .Paak is back with new music in a timely and well-articulated new single & music video called “Lockdown.” As you may have gathered, the record touches on everything going on in the world right now, from the fight against racial injustice and police brutality to COVID19 and other topics. Perhaps most impressively, the rapper delivers the important message in a catchy and musical fashion just like we’d expect him to. Stream the music video below and let us know your thoughts in the. comments section.

