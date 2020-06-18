Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Baauer Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Sophmore Album, “PLANET’S MAD”

LISTEN: Baauer Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Sophmore Album, “PLANET’S MAD”

by Leave a Comment

At long last, Baauer’s new studio album PLANET’S MAD has finally arrived. It’s the first full-length project from the producer since he dropped his debut LP Aa all the way back in 2016. As you’ll hear below, the wait was definitely worth it as Baauer reinvents his sound to craft a, quite literally, otherwordly experience for listeners. On top of the album, we’ve also received an impressive movie to go alongside the audio experience. Stream PLANET’S MAD and let us know what track is your favorite in the comments section as well.

LISTEN: Baauer Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Sophmore Album, “PLANET’S MAD”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend