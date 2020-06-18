At long last, Baauer’s new studio album PLANET’S MAD has finally arrived. It’s the first full-length project from the producer since he dropped his debut LP Aa all the way back in 2016. As you’ll hear below, the wait was definitely worth it as Baauer reinvents his sound to craft a, quite literally, otherwordly experience for listeners. On top of the album, we’ve also received an impressive movie to go alongside the audio experience. Stream PLANET’S MAD and let us know what track is your favorite in the comments section as well.

LISTEN: Baauer Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Sophmore Album, “PLANET’S MAD”