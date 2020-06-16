Thanks to the fans over at r/skrillex, we couldn’t help but notice that Skrillex had recently cleaned up his Instagram page, only leaving two posts behind: the BLM inspired track he teased the other week, alongside a video of him performing live. Now, granted that it might be a reach to assume this means Sonny is “up to something” in regards to releasing new music, we couldn’t help but think it could be a possibility, especially given that many artists seem to take this strategy of wiping their IGs and “starting fresh” when it comes to new music campaigns. Check out his page below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

New Skrillex Music Rumors Spark After Recent Instagram Activity