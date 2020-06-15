Digital Mirage 2 took place this past weekend as a ton of RTT favorites performed some amazing sets. Perhaps most notably, Baauer took to the decks on the eve of his new Planet’s Mad album release to unleash one of the best mixes we’ve heard all year. In typical Baauer fashion, the set is inventive and creative from start to finish, showcasing a ton of bangers and cuts off the upcoming album. Stream it below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

LISTEN: Baauer Throws Down Insane Performance During Digital Mirage 2 Festival