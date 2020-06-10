Chet Porter Suspended From Twitter After Trump Parody

Well, it’s official. Chet Porter‘s hilarious Twitter antics have finally caught up with him. After switching his profile image and name to impersonate President Donald Trump, Chet Porter first lost his verification checkmark and his account has now been suspended for violating Twitter’s rules. Though he may not be on Twitter anymore, the EDM community will surely let his memory live on.

chet porter is the martyr we don’t deserve



we will honor ur memory at digital mirage 2



thank u for ur service



:’( pic.twitter.com/yUJlU0PyFr — Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) June 9, 2020

chet porter was sent to the gulag. — graves (@wearegraves) June 9, 2020

Chet Porter, American icon, honorably discharged from twitter. We Pray for his swift return like an EDM Jesus pic.twitter.com/PP84DyJaPq — ʟᴜᴄᴀ ʟᴜsʜ (@LUCALUSH) June 9, 2020

i’m back fuck donald trump — chet porter (@jeaniesounds) June 10, 2020

you cut one chet porter off, and he grows 6 more accounts — Chet Porter (@blushmusicus) June 10, 2020

i miss chet porter — Manila Killa (@manilakilla) June 10, 2020

Chet porter is a legend — Whethan (@whethanmusic) June 10, 2020

Thank you for sacrificing your account for this, we all needed a laugh. I will make sure you get it back if ur sus’d lmaoooo — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 7, 2020

