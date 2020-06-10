Chet Porter Suspended From Twitter After Trump Parody

Well, it’s official. Chet Porter‘s hilarious Twitter antics have finally caught up with him. After switching his profile image and name to impersonate President Donald Trump, Chet Porter first lost his verification checkmark and his account has now been suspended for violating Twitter’s rules. Though he may not be on Twitter anymore, the EDM community will surely let his memory live on.
