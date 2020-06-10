Lollapalooza is the latest festival to be canceled due to the COVID-19 international pandemic. The Chicago festival was set to return July 30th to August 2nd but instead will be postponed until the summer of 2021. Lollapalooza had not yet announced its 2020 lineup. Lollapalooza will still celebrate with a weekend-long virtual event on its originally scheduled dates. Stay tuned for Lollapalooza’s upcoming virtual event schedule and read Lollapalooza’s full statement below.

BREAKING: Lollapalooza Officially Postponed Until 2021