BREAKING: Coachella 2020 Reportedly Canceled

Unfortunately, it looks unlikely that Coachella will go on as scheduled this year as its parent company AEG is facing difficulties due to the continuing Coronavirus pandemic. According to Billboard, AEG will move forward with a “mix of layoffs, furloughs, and salary reductions” as of July 1st, which will greatly affect their ability to move forward with the 125,000-person-per-day festival. Instead, it’s more likely the event could make a limited-capacity return in April 2021. AEG, Goldenvoice, and Coachella have yet to make an official announcement.

AEG had delayed the inevitable by initially postponing Coachella until October. Headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean, Coachella 2020 was set to feature performances by Flume, Disclosure, Calvin Harris, TNGHT, Mura Masa, Louis The Child, GRiZ, Jai Wolf, SLANDER, GG Magree, and more. Read the memo statement from AEG Presents chairman and chief executive Jay Marciano below.

We did not come to today’s decisions lightly. During the last few months we kept our company intact to ensure that those of you who would be the most affected would have the best safety net we could provide. While it’s small solace, I see this as a testament to the culture that exists at AEG and the important role you have played in building this environment.

[H/T: Billboard]

