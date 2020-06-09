Louis The Child Postpone Release Of Anticipated Debut Album Here For Now

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Louis The Child were scheduled to release their anticipated debut album Here For Now this Friday, June 12th. Given the current climate, the Chicago-bred duo have decided to postpone the release of their album until June 26th. Louis The Child are not the first to delay a release due to the national Black Lives Matter movement, as many artists have felt that now is not the time for self-promotion. In their statement, Louis The Child explained, “We’re excited for you to hear it, but right now we need to keep our focus on this movement.” Pre-order Here For Now here and read Louis The Child’s full statement below.

