Norwegian artist Limbic Void is back after a two-year hiatus with “Arrival Of A Ghost.” The indie-pop track features Limbic Void’s own vocals, strong piano chords, and arpeggiating trance-like synths. Balancing tight electronic beats with the organic feel of human performance, this track is a must-listen. Stream “Arrival Of A Ghost” below.

Limbic Void Returns With Haunting Original “Arrival Of A Ghost”