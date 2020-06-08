Chet Porter Goes Viral With Donald Trump Parody Twitter

Canadian producer Chet Porter is known for his hilarious Twitter antics and he definitely stepped up his game this past weekend. Chet Porter randomly decided to change his Twitter profile name and picture to mimic President Donald Trump’s official account. He then tweeted, “Fuck. Just pissed my pants…Also I just found out I’m a big stupid racist child molester…Not a good day.” After four hours, Twitter caught on and temporarily locked Porter’s account as it violates the company’s rules against impersonation. However, Chet Porter quickly unlocked his account by simply adding the word “sucks” to his profile name so it read “Donald J. Trump sucks.” The tweet, which has not been deleted or removed by Twitter, quickly went viral and has amassed nearly 1 million likes and over 160,000 retweets. Check out Chet Porter’s hilarious tweets below.

Fuck. Just pissed my pants… Also I just found out I’m a big stupid racist child molester… Not a good day. — Donald J. Trump sucks (@chetporter) June 7, 2020

we made it 4 hours. much longer than i thought. fuck donald trump pic.twitter.com/JFxEmxuGUn — Donald J. Trump sucks (@chetporter) June 7, 2020

